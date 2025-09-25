Parish Court Judges Urged to Exercise Firmness to Ensure Timely and Effective Justice

Minister of Justice and Legal and Constitutional Affairs, Hon. Delroy Chuck, is urging parish court judges to exercise firmness in court proceedings to ensure timely and effective justice.

“So, when lawyers are trying to delay matters, you have to let them know, I am starting the matter. As the person in charge of the Court, when you see lawyers have nothing, let them know we’re starting at a certain point. That is the sort of firmness which I hope you will bring,” Minister Chuck said, at the Learning and Growth Session with the Judiciary, held at the Ocean Coral Spring Resort, in Trelawny, on September 20.

The Minister emphasised that firmness in court does not conflict with efficiency or fairness, noting that decisive action strengthens public confidence in the judicial system.

In addition to urging judges to assert authority in trials, Mr. Chuck encouraged the expanded use of mediation and restorative justice programmes to resolve disputes more efficiently.

“We decided then to offer $5,000 to each side… A year later, we increased it to $20,000, $10,000 each side. In all sincerity, I don’t mind paying out $100 million if you find ways and means to send more cases to mediation,” he said, highlighting the Ministry’s support to remove financial barriers for litigants.

The Minister also noted the success of restorative justice, particularly in criminal cases, where the process can help repair relationships between offenders and victims.

“When they mediate, they make the decision. And if they come to a decision that is consensual and the judge approves it, it is in the best interest of everyone. I’m hoping that more judges will see that as the mandate to settle matters, especially in the civil court,” he said.

Mr. Chuck further encouraged judges to utilise child diversion programmes for young offenders, noting the positive impact of mentoring, counselling, and psychological support.

Addressing the issue of partner abuse, the Minister urged judges to ensure victims receive counselling and offenders participate in restorative justice before discharging cases.

“I beg you to send the victim to victim services for counselling, and also, before you approve of the discharge of the offender, that they should go to restorative justice. Restorative justice facilitators are crying out for some cases from you, because we have money to pay them, but they don’t have enough cases to settle,” he implored.

The Minister emphasised the importance of combining firmness, mediation, and social justice programmes to promote fairness, efficiency, and stronger outcomes for both litigants and communities.