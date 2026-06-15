Parents Urged to Secure Household Chemicals to Prevent Accidental Poisoning

The Westmoreland Health Department is imploring parents and caregivers to take extra precautions to protect children from accidental poisoning during the upcoming summer break.

The call comes as statistics are showing a high number of cases of poisoning among children in western Jamaica.

Health Promotion and Education Officer for Westmoreland, Gerald Miller, told JIS News that the issue remains a significant public health concern.

He noted that findings presented during a recent webinar on accidental poisoning revealed that Westmoreland recorded the second highest number of cases in the island after St. James.

Additionally, data from the Western Regional Health Authority (WRHA) indicate that 67.1 per cent of accidental poisoning cases in western Jamaica involve children aged one to four years.

Mr. Miller underscored the importance of increasing public awareness, particularly as schools prepare to close for the summer holidays and children spend more time at home.

“We want parents and caregivers and our stakeholders in education, the church community and civil society in general, to help us to promote the prevention tips in helping to reduce the number of children or, in general, persons from accidentally ingesting chemicals,” he said.

Mr. Miller noted that accidental poisoning occurs when a person, especially a child, swallows, inhales or comes into contact with a harmful substance unintentionally.

He outlined that household chemicals and medications remain among the leading causes of poisoning incidents in Jamaica.

“Some of the common poison risks in Jamaica are bleach and cleaning products. These things can cause serious poisoning or burns if swallowed or inhaled. Kerosene, turpentine, prescription medication, improperly stored chemicals, detergent pods and tablets are also things that we want to highlight,” he noted.

Mr. Miller emphasised that prevention begins with proper storage and supervision, pointing out that young children are naturally curious and often attracted to brightly coloured items.

“Remember the one to four years [age group]; that’s the period when they are very curious and very oral. So, whatever is within the space, if it’s colourful, attractive, that’s the magnet they are going to move towards,” he said.

Consequently, he encouraged parents to adopt the “high up and lock it up” approach by storing chemicals and medications out of children’s reach and securing them in locked cabinets.

“Use childproof caps on all medicines. Never store chemicals in food containers. Keep products in original packaging, always supervise children and instal childproof cabinet locks,” Mr. Miller advised.

He further outlined several warning signs of accidental poisoning, including nausea, vomiting, diarrhoea, burns around the mouth or hands, difficulty breathing, drowsiness, seizures and confusion.

Mr. Miller also urged parents to remain calm during emergencies, avoid inducing vomiting and seek immediate medical attention.

“Accidental poisoning is preventable. So, we want parents to lock it up, or the kids are going to drink it up. Lock it up, high up, and protect the children from accidental poisoning,” he emphasised.

Persons seeking advice or emergency guidance can contact the Caribbean Poison Information Network (CARPIN) at 1-888-764-7667.