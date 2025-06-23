Parents Urged to Safeguard Children From Household Chemicals

Health Education and Promotion Officer for Westmoreland, Gerald Miller, is urging parents and caregivers to take greater responsibility in safeguarding children from household chemicals, particularly during the upcoming summer break when the risk of accidental poisoning tends to increase.

“Despite our efforts… in bringing to the attention of the people of Westmoreland… the seriousness of accidental poisoning and the implication for the health of our children, we are still being impacted in a very serious way. There are children who are still being exposed to chemicals, among other things. It is something that has been brought to our (Westmoreland Health Department) attention that warrants more public awareness,” he noted.

Mr. Miller told JIS News that while the issue has been long-standing, it remains a “perennial problem” that must stay in the public spotlight, while underscoring the critical role of parental responsibility in preventing childhood poisoning.

“Children have been hospitalised as a result of this unfortunate event, including adults’ medications [being] left where children can access them readily. So, we are imploring our parents and caregivers to be more responsible and to store chemicals, et cetera, in a manner where the children will not be able to access them and then ingest or swallow these… which can result in hospitalisation and even death,” he emphasised.

Mr. Miller pointed out that the summer period heightens the risk of unsupervised exposure, as many children will be home during the break, increasing the likelihood of accidental contact with hazardous household substances.

“Given the reality, now that we are entering the summer break… sometimes the supervision is not as it should be. So we want parents to be on the lookout to ensure that no bleach, no kerosene oil, no gas oil, no rat poison, any medication that you are taking for whatever conditions you might have, are within their reach,” he emphasised.

Mr. Miller acknowledged that while play is vital to a child’s development, it must take place in a safe environment, one where potential hazards such as household chemicals are securely out of reach.

He further cautioned that the bright colours and pleasant scents of some household chemicals can attract young children, increasing the risk of accidental ingestion, “[as] they will want to explore, to feel and smell, and we don’t want that to happen”.

Mr. Miller said open communication with children is equally vital in preventing them from handling or ingesting harmful household chemicals, as it helps them understand the dangers and reinforces safe behaviour.

Recognising that not all families have access to ideal storage solutions, Mr. Miller encourages creative thinking, such as using tightly sealed containers or placing hazardous items on elevated surfaces, to help keep children safe.

He also urges continued vigilance, stressing that “accidental poisoning should not be sending our children to hospital”, and reminded adults to model chemical safety practices in their own routines.

“Adults can also ingest things accidentally. So it is good to label whatever chemicals you have in your space. It is very important that you label them clearly so they can be read,” Mr. Miller underscored.