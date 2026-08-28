Parents Urged to Protect Children from Hand, Foot and Mouth Disease

The Westmoreland Health Department is urging parents to guard their children against hand, foot and mouth disease, amid continued reports of the viral illness.

Parish Health Promotion and Education Officer at the Department, Gerald Miller, said while the illness is typically more prevalent between March and June and September and December, cases have persisted outside those periods, with cases being reported during the summer as recently as August.

With the new school term approaching, Mr. Miller is encouraging parents and operators of early-childhood institutions to strengthen children’s hygiene practices to reduce the risk of contracting and spreading the virus.

Hand, foot and mouth disease is a contagious viral illness that primarily affects infants and children under five years old. It is characterised by painful sores in the mouth and a rash that may develop on the hands, feet, elbows and buttocks.

“What we have to pay attention to is hygiene. Washing of hands – that’s important because it’s contagious,” Mr. Miller said in an interview with JIS News, stressing that it should become part of the routine, especially after using the bathroom and before eating.

He also encouraged parents to instil proper cough and sneeze etiquette among children by covering the mouth and nose to reduce the spread of respiratory droplets.

Mr. Miller explained that the illness can spread through close contact, particularly in settings such as schools and day-care facilities.

He identified kissing, hugging, and sharing cups and utensils as potential ways the virus can be transmitted. He further urged parents to keep children who are unwell away from others.

In addition to painful mouth sores and rashes, common symptoms include fever, loss of appetite, sore throat and a general feeling of being unwell.

Mr. Miller said parents should monitor children who develop a fever and take appropriate measures to manage it, including the use of paracetamol where suitable.

He noted that the painful sores can make it difficult for children to eat and drink, increasing their risk of dehydration.

“One of the reasons why a paediatrician called me [was] to inform me that children were being hospitalised because they had painful sores when they were eating,” he said.

To avoid severe cases of hospitalisation, Mr. Miller said parents should maintain vigilance to prevent the illness.