Parents Urged to Increase Guidance as Children Transition to High School

Regional Director in the Ministry of Education, Skills, Youth and Information, Dr. Michelle Pinnock, is calling on parents to take a more hands-on approach in guiding their children, especially as they transition into high school, where new academic and social challenges await.

Speaking at the graduation ceremony for Chetwood Memorial Primary School, held at the Blessed Sacrament Cathedral in Montego Bay on Tuesday (July 1), Dr. Pinnock stressed the importance of digital supervision, reminding parents that while tablets and laptops can be helpful learning tools, they can also expose children to harmful influences if left unchecked.

As such, she said, the use of these devices must be actively monitored.

“You must search the laptops… and the tablets to see who it is that they’re speaking with,” she advised.

“No child should have a password that you don’t know. Continue to do your spot checks, continue to visit the schools and find out the whole truth and nothing but the truth,” she insisted.

Dr. Pinnock also highlighted the emotional needs of adolescents and the risks of pushing them too quickly into adult roles.

“Parents, well-wishers, I ask you to remember one thing – these graduates are still children and when they finish high school in seven years, they will still be children. Do not force-ripe them. Work with us as educators,” she emphasised.

Dr. Pinnock further encouraged parents, especially those who are separated, not to allow their differences to impact their children’s emotional well-being.

“These graduates are not footballs to be thrown between parents; they are a part of both of you… make sure that this child is inspired to be more,” she implored.

The Regional Director called for a unified effort involving families, schools and the wider community to support the next generation.

“These children are like wet cement. Anything that drops on them is going to make an impression,” she noted.