Parents Urged to Focus on Children’s Emotional and Psychological Well-Being

State Minister for Health and Wellness, Hon. Krystal Lee, is encouraging parents to pay close attention to the emotional and psychological well-being of their children and provide them with encouragement and support as they navigate life’s challenges and setbacks.

“Obstacles come in all of our lives and in every step of the way there are going to be challenges,” she said.

“If they fail at something one time, don’t make them feel like they are no good. Encourage them, push them again and speak positive things into their lives. Let your children know they are here for a purpose,” she added.

Miss Lee, who was speaking to young mothers during a tour of the antenatal clinic at the Glen Vincent Health Centre in St. Andrew on Friday (May 15), said that mental and spiritual development should begin from infancy.

Noting the crucial role of parents and guardians in shaping children into productive members of society, Miss Lee said that nurses, doctors and other health professionals also have an important responsibility in guiding families and identifying early signs of mental distress among children and adolescents.

She underscored the importance of seeking professional help when signs of emotional or mental struggles emerge.

Miss Lee pointed to the growing pressures faced by young people in society and warned that untreated stress and emotional difficulties could have devastating consequences.

“When the curve balls of life are thrown at them, they must know they can get through this and seek help when needed,” she said, while assuring the mothers that the Ministry remains committed to partnering with families through community outreach and healthcare services.

During the session, Miss Lee also used the opportunity to promote the Government’s nutrition policy in schools and healthy lifestyle practices among children.

She explained that the initiative aims to reduce excessive sugar consumption and encourage healthier eating habits from an early age to combat non-communicable diseases such as diabetes, hypertension and high cholesterol.

She encouraged parents to replace processed snacks and sugary drinks with fruits and water, while encouraging greater physical activity among children.

Miss Lee said that the Ministry wants to ensure that children develop healthy patterns that will benefit them throughout adulthood, noting that many adults now struggle to transition to healthier diets because of long-standing eating habits developed in earlier years.

She encouraged parents to support initiatives such as the Jamaica Moves in Schools programme and other Ministry-led health campaigns aimed at improving the well-being of Jamaica’s children.

Miss Lee’s visit to the antenatal clinic at the Glen Vincent Health Centre formed part of activities for Child Month and highlighted the Ministry’s ongoing focus on strengthening maternal and child health services across the island.

She presented the mothers with care packages and engaged them in discussions surrounding maternal care, mental wellness and healthy lifestyles.