Parents Urged to Ensure That Students Attend Orientation and Registration Sessions

As the reopening of schools draws closer, parents are being called on to ensure that students attend orientation and registration sessions, as well as familiarize themselves with the school’s code.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Melecia Morrison, said at the sessions, students get a lot of information on what is expected of them, and the “different hours that your child is expected to be on the school compound”.

“Take the time to get to know your school officials, know the deans of discipline because many times when your child is in the early stages of needing help, these are the persons that will reach out, and when the school reaches out to you, collaborate with the schools,” she said.

DSP Morrison was speaking on the Serenity Resource Connector (SRC) Safety and Security YouTube Live Forum, on August 14.

She argued that attendance at the orientation sessions and seeking to know the guidance counsellors and deans of discipline are not an indication “that your child is a bad child, but it is in an effort to help you and your child”.

“Know the school resource officers and utilise them, because you are being offered a service for free. If your child is experiencing psychological issues, speak with your guidance counsellors and stay alert to any changes in your children’s behaviour,” she added.

DSP Morrison, who is the Territorial Officer for Area 3, underscored that some of the students entering new learning environments may be exposed to things like bullying, or are just overly anxious, so parents should ensure that they maintain open communication with the children.

“If you see something, any suspicious activities, whether you are a parent or just someone out on the street; if you see something suspicious in relation to a child, ensure that you report it. If a child looks lost, you can approach the child and find out what is happening. Schools must also take steps to ensure the safety of the physical environment,” she said.