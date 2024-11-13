Parents To Give Case Management Intervention Testimonials During PIOJ Best Practice Symposium

Parents with first-hand experience of the positive impact of the case management approach to social intervention will be giving their testimonials during this year’s Best Practice Symposium, to be staged by the Planning Institute of Jamaica (PIOJ).

The symposium will be held on November 13 under the theme: ‘Tools for Development’, at the Jamaica Pegasus Hotel in New Kingston.

One such tool is the case management strategy of the Ministry of National Security’s Crime Prevention and Community Safety Branch.

Case management is a tool used to take a more dynamic and comprehensive approach to deal with, in this instance, children who are deemed at risk in violent communities.

Senior Case Management Coordinator in the Ministry, Orville Simmonds, told a Jamaica Information Service (JIS) ‘Think Tank’ on November 7, that persons will be able to see the impact of case management in a practical way.

“By investing in effective case management systems, we can create a more supportive environment for children to thrive,” Mr. Simmonds said.

Attendees visiting the Ministry’s booth, which is among 17 being mounted at the symposium, will see the benefits of case management in supporting families and addressing challenges in violence prone communities.

“At the symposium, we will be meeting… parents who have chosen to come out and give their testimonies about the case management process and how it has benefitted them, and how it has benefitted their children,” Mr. Simmonds added.

One of the unique features of the Ministry’s exhibit is the portrayal of “community stars” – individuals who, despite the difficulties in their environments, have made a positive impact in their communities.

“Every community has its challenges. They may be garrisons, but they also have incredible people making a difference. Our goal is to highlight these stars and show that, with the right support, families and communities can overcome obstacles and thrive,” Mr. Simmonds pointed out.

Persons attending the symposium will also have access to innovative digital content about the case management process, streamed throughout the event on monitors, as well as interactive displays and printed materials.

“Most importantly, you’ll have case managers there, you’ll have parents there and you’ll have students there who all will be engaging the visitors about their experiences in case management, about their lives and how their lives have been impacted through that process of case management,” Mr. Simmonds said.

The partners of the Best Practice Symposium are: the Planning Institute of Jamaica Community Renewal Programme (PIOJ CRP); Caribbean Development Bank (CDB); Inter-American Development Bank (IDB); Jamaica Social Investment Fund (JSIF); Ministry of National Security; Social Development Commission (SDC); HEART/ NSTA Trust, and Pan American Development Foundation (PADF).