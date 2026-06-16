Parents, Schools Urged to Prepare for PEP Results Release

The Ministry of Education, Skills, Youth and Information is advising parents, guardians and school administrators to prepare for the online release of the 2026 Primary Exit Profile (PEP) results.

The Grade Six results are typically released in the third week of June.

In a recent bulletin, the Ministry is encouraging all parents and guardians of grade-six students to verify their access to the results portal ahead of the release date, to avoid delays and technical challenges when the results become available.

The portal can be accessed from https://dpisonline.com.

Printing facilities will be made available at all seven regional offices to assist persons who may be unable to access reports electronically.

Parents and guardians who previously accessed their child’s Grade Four and/or Grade Five PEP results may use their existing username and password to log on to the platform.

Those accessing the website for the first time will be required to activate their accounts using personalised credentials provided by the Ministry’s Examinations and Assessment Administration Services Branch.

Access letters containing these credentials have been distributed to schools and are available for collection by parents and guardians.

School administrators have also been provided with procedures for accessing student results online.

The Ministry advises that where parents or guardians are unable to access their child’s results online, schools should use the most suitable method to communicate the information, while safeguarding the privacy and confidentiality of each student.

The continued provision of online access to PEP results forms part of the Ministry’s broader efforts to improve efficiency and expand access to education services for students, parents, schools and other stakeholders.

Persons requiring technical assistance may contact the Support Centre by telephone at 876-906-2023, 876-906-2025, 876-630-0202 or 876-632-1410.

Support is also available via email at support@dpisonline.com, through the instant messaging feature on the dpisonline.com login page, or by submitting a request using the “Need Help?” option on the website.