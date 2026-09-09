Parents Optimistic for New School Year

Parents across schools in western and northeastern Jamaica are expressing immense excitement and optimism for the start of the new school term and the happiness it brings to their children.

They have commended the Ministry of Education, Skills, Youth and Information for staying the course, working hand-in-hand with school administrators to restore infrastructure damaged by Hurricane Melissa, and ensuring a smooth opening day.

Shereene Cooper, a resident of Ocho Rios, whose child attends Ferncourt High School in Claremont, St. Ann, expressed deep gratitude for the preparation efforts.

She told JIS News that seeing the school gates open brought overwhelming joy to her child, proving that determination can overcome adversity.

A similar sentiment of triumph was shared by Dian Ainsley-Hibbert of Barrett Town, St. James.

Her child attends William Knibb Memorial High School in Falmouth, Trelawny.

Ms. Ainsley-Hibbert praised the seamless coordination between the Ministry and school leaders, which allowed the institution to swiftly rebound from the hurricane’s impact.

She emphasised that the visible readiness of the school has given parents immense confidence for the academic year ahead.

Lauding the support of the families, Principal Linvern Wright of William Knibb Memorial High School commended the parents for standing firmly with the institution during a time when human and social care had to be prioritised.

The Principal highlighted that the deep-rooted partnership with parents provided the stability required to safely navigate recovery routines and successfully prepare the campus for the new school year.

In Parry Town, St. Ann, Kirkland Henry, whose child attends Ocho Rios Primary School, lauded the all-hands-on-deck approach.

Mr. Henry highlighted how teachers, administrators, and community members worked tirelessly side by side to ensure that the physical environment was not only safe but welcoming for the returning students.

Meanwhile, Chairman of the Ocho Rios Primary School Board and Mayor of St. Ann’s Bay, Councillor Michael Belnavis, lauded the exceptional harmony demonstrated by local staff and families.

Mayor Belnavis expressed immense optimism for the new school year, arguing that the collective, upbeat outlook of teachers and parents showed the school’s capacity to triumph over any operational hurdle.

David James from Mile End, St. Ann, whose child is enrolled at Breadnut Hill Primary School, commended the administration’s proactive communication and structural updates, which guaranteed that learning could resume without delay.

He stressed that the shared commitment of everyone involved has set a positive, resilient tone for the entire term.

Beyond the physical rebuilding, all four parents strongly emphasised that a critical pillar of educational success is an active Parent-Teacher Association (PTA) and the involvement of parents.