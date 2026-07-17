Parents Encouraged to Safeguard Children During Summer Break

Parents and guardians are being urged to take extra precautions during the summer holidays to protect children from heat-related illnesses, accidental poisoning and the risk of sexual abuse.

Medical Officer of Health for Westmoreland, Dr. Marcia Graham, says children are particularly vulnerable during the school break, underscoring the importance of close supervision by parents, guardians and other caregivers.

Speaking during the Westmoreland Municipal Corporation’s monthly meeting on July 9, Dr. Graham reminded parents and guardians that high temperatures can pose serious health risks to children, particularly during the summer holidays.

“If you wait until you’re thirsty to drink water, you’re behind the eight ball… you’re already late. It is important to have sips of water frequently throughout the day,” she advised.

Dr. Graham recommended limiting children’s prolonged outdoor activity between 10:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m., ensuring they wear light, breathable clothing and avoid beverages containing caffeine, which can contribute to dehydration.

She also urged parents and guardians to ensure that medicines and household chemicals are stored securely and kept out of children’s reach to prevent accidental poisoning.

Meanwhile, the Medical Officer reminded motorists and caregivers never to leave children unattended in parked vehicles.

“If you have to leave the vehicle, take the child with you. You might think that you’re going on a quick errand, you get held up, and that child suffers adversely from heat in a locked vehicle,” Dr. Graham emphasised.

She also cautioned parents and guardians to remain vigilant against child sexual abuse.

“We need to make sure that we try to keep our children safe. Remember, most of the times, the person who sexually abuses children are persons they know and persons you know and trust,” she said.

The Medical Officer is encouraging parents and guardians to maintain open communication with their children and educate them about appropriate and inappropriate physical contact as part of efforts to protect them from sexual abuse.

Dr. Graham also warned parents and guardians to educate children about the dangers of accepting sweets or other items from strangers, noting that some candies may be laced with harmful substances that can pose serious health and safety risks.