Parents Encouraged to Purchase Affordable Books Aboard the Logos Hope Docked in Kingston

Minister of Education, Skills, Youth and Information, Senator Dr. the Hon. Dana Morris Dixon, is encouraging parents to take advantage of the variety and low price of books aboard the Logos Hope to further develop their children’s interest in reading.

Dr. Morris Dixon was speaking during a visit to the vessel on Wednesday (July 23) with students and their chaperones from the Louise Bennett-Coverley Primary School.

The Minister’s comments followed an update provided earlier at the Education Transformation Oversight Committee (ETOC) press conference that as of September 2025, reading will be reintroduced as a timetabled subject for grades one to three in primary schools across the island.

Logos Hope is docked at the Cement Coal Pier in Kingston until August 19 and will head to Montego Bay where it will remain from August 22 to September 14.

“One of the things we spoke a lot about this morning… was the importance of reading. And we have changed our curriculum in Jamaica to emphasise reading from grade one to grade three. In the Ministry we printed books, so every child will have a stack of reading books,” Dr. Morris Dixon informed.

“So, we say to parents that you can supplement that. Come on Lagos Hope and get books for the children. It is going to be very helpful to them and their futures. Parents who want their children to become leaders, books [and] reading [are] absolutely important,” the Minister emphasised.

Logos Hope is known as the world’s largest floating book fair, loaded with more than 5,000 book titles for sale at discounted prices.

Managing Director of Logos Hope, Edward David, shared similar sentiments with Dr. Morris Dixon on the impact of reading on children’s futures.

He explained that the Logos Hope project remains relevant despite global digitalisation and the ease of access to certain books on the Internet.

“I think it’s very good for us to know that one book can shift a mindset and shape a future. Because the world has changed so much and people – younger generations – [are] so much on the screen…. people often ask how is a ship project like this still valid? But… people still like to have a hard copy in their hand. As they read, they underline, they highlight, and they take notes,” he maintained.

Mr. David further pointed out that while it is unfortunate that the ship is visiting Jamaica during the summer break, he is urging parents to still bring their children to the ship, get them a book and encourage their children to read.

The Education Minister was also joined by Speaker of the House of Representatives and Member of Parliament (MP) for St. Andrew East Rural, the Most Hon. Juliet Holness. They also toured the book ship.

Mrs. Holness highlighted an additional benefit for students in her constituency who are able to visit and experience Logos Hope.

“It’s far more of an experience for some of my children because they live in the mountains. And so, there are many persons from my constituency, coming to look at the books on a book ship, and they’re like, ‘okay, I’m seeing the sea, the ocean for the first time. I’m seeing a ship for the first time’. So, it’s a wonderful experience for some of our children,” Mrs. Holness said.