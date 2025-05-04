Parents Encouraged To Manage Expectations During Exam Season

Parents are being urged to manage expectations as their children sit various school examinations, ensuring they do not feel that their results determine their entire future.

Director of Child and Adolescent Mental Health at the Ministry of Health and Wellness, Dr. Judith Leiba, told JIS News that parents should approach exams in a way that reassures children they are supported to do their best, rather than pressuring them to achieve high results.

She cautions that excessive pressure can contribute to serious emotional distress, which families should work to prevent.

Dr. Leiba also emphasised that children should be encouraged to follow their exam schedules, with parents offering support and minimising distractions—particularly from cellular phones and social media.

The Director also urges parents to manage their children’s gaming habits noting that, while enjoyable, this can become a distraction from schoolwork.

She added that, for younger students preparing for the Primary Exit Profile (PEP) exams, excessive gaming may contribute to heightened anxiety.

“We want to encourage young people to seek help if they feel overwhelmed, whether by speaking to a friend, a trusted adult, or a guidance counsellor,” Dr. Leiba said.

She also encourages those experiencing anxiety to reach out to the Ministry’s mental health and suicide prevention helpline at 888-NEW-LIFE (888-639-5433), the helpline operated in collaboration with the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) at 876-838-4897, and the Office of the Children’s Advocate’s Safe Spot line at 888-723-3776.

“There are many avenues where children can find support in managing exam stress,” Dr. Leiba maintained.