Parents And Guardians Urged To Safeguard Children During The Christmas Season

Head of the Constabulary Communications Unit (CCU), Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Stephanie Lindsay, is urging parents and guardians to safeguard children against risks associated with activities during the Christmas season.

“One of the key points is that no child should be left unsupervised by a responsible adult,” she said, highlighting the need for careful consideration of who is entrusted with the children’s care.

SSP Lindsay said incidents involving children in dangerous or even life-threatening situations are far too common, especially during the festive season.

“We have seen instances where children have lost their lives in fire and, unfortunately, parents or even guardians are arrested because they did not take the necessary steps to ensure the safety of the children,” she pointed out.

The senior officer advises parents to educate their children about the hazards of playing with matches, lighters and other fire-starting tools, emphasising that open conversations about safety are essential.

SSP Lindsay also warns parents and guardians of the increased risk of predators targeting children at this time.

They are being urged to be vigilant in public spaces where the spirited Yuletide festivities can render children more susceptible to exploitation.

“It is not unusual for adults to prey on children by trying to lure them into situations. Kids get excited about toys and Christmas like we do, as adults; but the children are more vulnerable. We take them out sometimes in public spaces… [and so] we have to watch them and keep them very close to us,” SSP Lindsay stated.

She maintained that, “we have to go about our daily tasks in a manner [in which] we are safety- and security-conscious and aware.”

“Give them (children) the talk about not talking to people they are not familiar with. Tell them that if somebody tries to influence and force [them] to do something, scream, shout… get the attention of other persons,” SSP Lindsay underscored.