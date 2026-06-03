Parents and Caregivers Urged to Prioritise Children’s Emotional Well-Being

Senior Clinical Psychologist at the Western Regional Health Authority (WRHA), Georgia Rose, is encouraging parents and caregivers to prioritise children’s emotional well-being by providing healthy outlets for self expression.

She emphasises that children are not immune to stress and trauma and are often more perceptive of difficulties within the home and wider environment than adults may realise.

Ms. Rose told JIS News that because children’s brains are still developing, they may lack the ability to fully understand, process, or manage their emotions without appropriate support.

She noted that co curricular activities, uniformed groups, and sports play an important role in helping children channel their emotions in healthy and productive ways.

Ms. Rose identified groups such as the 4 H Clubs and Girl Guides, along with sporting activities, including football, netball, and swimming, as examples of structured outlets that help children cope with emotional pressure.

She cautioned that parents and caregivers should avoid assuming that a quiet or reserved child is necessarily coping well.

“A quiet, reserved child who sits in their seat for the entire [time] is not necessarily a healthier child than a loud and boisterous child,” the Clinical Psychologist pointed out.

Ms. Rose explained that when children are not equipped with the tools to manage their emotions, this can lead to disruptive behaviour.

She noted that bullying is one such behaviour that may emerge when negative emotions go unaddressed, contributing to conflict and violence in schools.

Ms. Rose warned that adults may unintentionally reinforce harmful behaviours when early signs of teasing or bullying are dismissed.

“We see a teasing going on, we see the genesis of the bullying, and we say to the child, who is almost like a victim of it or a target… ‘toughen up… it’s not going to kill you’,” she said.

While acknowledging that the intention is often to help children build resilience, Ms. Rose emphasised that they must also be taught to interact with others in ways that respect differences and foster positive social behaviour.

She further underscored the importance of structured social activities in helping children develop healthier responses to emotional challenges.

“It can be quite difficult for the teachers, the disciplinarians and the caregivers to manage 40-plus emotions that are occurring at any one time. So, we really want to start… equipping our children with opportunities to have more pro-social behaviours,” she said.

Ms. Rose encouraged parents and caregivers to pay close attention to signs of mental fatigue in children, such as changes in sleep patterns, eating habits, and emotional behaviour.

She advised that when these signs are observed, support should be sought from professionals such as school guidance counsellors, or through the Ministry of Health and Wellness mental health support line at 888 639 5433.