Papine, Mandela And St. William Grant Parks To Be Washed And Sanitised

Public areas adjoining three parks in Kingston and St. Andrew will be washed and sanitised, as part of Labour Day activities.

This year’s Labour Day will be observed on Monday, May 25, under the theme: ‘Labour at Home’.

Work will take place at St. William Grant Park, downtown, Kingston; Mandela Park in Half-Way Tree and Papine Park in St Andrew, on Sunday, May 24.

The clean-up is being spearheaded by the Caribbean Cement Company Limited and Jamaica Pre-Mix Concrete Limited.

Head of Communication and Community Outreach of Caribbean Cement Company, Klao Bell-Lewis, told JIS News that the scope of work involves the cleaning and sanitising of streets and sidewalks surrounding the three parks.

She explained that the project aims to improve public health and safety, especially at this time when Jamaica is trying to contain the spread of the Coronavirus (COVID-19).

“We looked at the best ways to make a contribution and one of the many ways was by cleaning some public spaces,” she said.

Ms. Bell-Lewis said the two companies have common values and have always supported the development of communities.

“So, we teamed up to find the most impactful way and we have been in touch with the Office of the Town Clerk, and we have been working with the National Labour Day Committee to execute and plan this project,” she added.

Managing Director of Jamaica Pre-mix Concrete Limited, John Valentine, said his company will provide trucks to transport the sanitation fluids and water to the work sites.

“We are using our concrete plant to add the water and some of the workmen will be involved in adding the solution,” he said, noting that the clean-up personnel will be wearing masks and personal protective equipment while on the job.

Mr. Valentine said his company will make a decision to clean other areas, depending on the outcome of the Labour Day project.

“We have never done this before. I can only hope that the outcome is of meaningful value to fight COVID-19,” he added.