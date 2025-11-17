PAJ Applauds Partners and Stakeholders for Sustaining Cruise Sector During Ocho Rios Port Closure

Sustaining the cruise ship sector during the recent extended closure of the Port of Ocho Rios in St. Ann was made possible through the steadfast support and collaboration of a broad cross-section of stakeholders.

President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Port Authority of Jamaica (PAJ), Professor Gordon Shirley, paid tribute to the many industry partners whose coordinated efforts helped to mitigate the economic fallout.

He was speaking during a ceremony on November 12 to mark the official reopening of Berth Two at the Port of Ocho Rios – a significant milestone for Jamaica’s cruise industry – ahead of the peak winter season.

Professor Shirley noted that the severe damage sustained by the pier in February 2024 when strong winds slammed a docked cruise ship into the structure posed a significant threat to the economic vitality of Ocho Rios and the wider tourism industry.

However, he commended the collective resilience of Jamaica’s cruise and tourism sectors, which ensured the continuity of operations despite the disruption.

“When the damage to the pier occurred, it really put the town of Ocho Rios at risk, and the resilience of the tourism and cruise sectors came to the fore,” the CEO said. “We were able to schedule most of the vessels that were set to berth here over to Reynolds Pier. It was fortuitous that only a few years before, we invested over US$28 million to rebuild that berth to take larger vessels. Had we not done that, Ocho Rios would have been more badly hit,” he added.

Despite the disruption, all cruise calls originally scheduled for Ocho Rios were successfully accommodated at alternative ports across Jamaica, thanks to the island’s robust berth infrastructure. Jamaica maintains six berths along the north coast – in Montego Bay, Falmouth, and Ocho Rios – capable of hosting large vessels, alongside cruise terminals in Port Antonio and Port Royal.

Professor Shirley highlighted the coordinated effort to safeguard local livelihoods during the port’s closure. Ground transportation operators from Ocho Rios were deployed to Falmouth and Montego Bay on cruise days, enabling them to maintain their income streams. Many facilitated guest transfers back to Ocho Rios, generating vital business for craft vendors, merchants, and local attractions.

The CEO extended heartfelt thanks to the stakeholders of Ocho Rios for their enduring partnership and patience.

“On a monthly basis, we met with community members and heads of organisations, and they always came out. We’ve had a strong relationship, and they consistently encouraged the activities we were undertaking,” he said. Professor Shirley extended heartfelt appreciation to Mayor of St. Ann’s Bay, Councillor Michael Belnavis, for his “patient encouragement” and to the St. Ann Municipal Corporation for its steadfast support.

He also expressed gratitude to craft vendors, ground transportation operators, merchants, attraction operators, and the residents and neighbours affected by the construction, commending their patience and cooperation with the Port Authority throughout the project period.

“Our neighbours put up with us. Sometimes we were working late into the night or on Saturdays, and they rarely asked for an ease. We maintained a good relationship with them throughout,” the CEO said.

Additionally, he commended the Authority’s engineering team for their “tireless hours, long weekends, and long nights” dedicated to restoring the pier.

The PAJ President further expressed gratitude to cruise partners for their continued collaboration, notably Carnival Cruise Line, which was in port during the ceremony.

With the Port officially reopened, Professor Shirley affirmed that Ocho Rios is now poised to welcome increased cruise arrivals and renewed economic activity – reinforcing its status as one of Jamaica’s premier cruise destinations.

The Port Authority of Jamaica is the principal maritime agency responsible for the regulation, development, and promotion of Jamaica’s ports and harbours.

Through strategic investments and partnerships, the PAJ continues to advance Jamaica’s position as a leading hub for global cruise and cargo shipping.