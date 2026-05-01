P4 Division of DBJ Commended for Contribution to National Development

Cabinet Secretary, Hon. Audrey Sewell, has hailed the Public-Private Partnerships and Privatisation (P4) Division at the Development Bank of Jamaica (DBJ) for its stellar contribution to Jamaica’s development.

Mrs. Sewell was delivering the main address at a Staff Recognition Brunch for the P4 Division, held at the DBJ’s offices in Kingston on Friday (May 1).

“You have been a part of the transformation in Government,” she told members of the team who were recognised for their dedication and hard work in achieving the DBJ’s targets.

“As you move into your new strategic focus for the financial year 2026-2027, let us DRIVE – deliver results through innovation, value, and efficiency,” the Cabinet Secretary encouraged.

“Innovation challenges you to think differently, to find smarter ways to structure partnerships, to unlock financing and to solve problems that may not have obvious solutions. Value reminds you that every decision must create real benefit for the country, for stakeholders and for future generations, and efficiency ensures that you do all of this with the discipline, maximising resources, minimising waste and delivering with precision,” Mrs. Sewell outlined.

She acknowledged that the DBJ consistently maintains a high standard of achievement, submitting reports that are on time and of high quality.

“In 2025, the DBJ was recognised as Latin America and the Caribbean’s foremost development finance institution, and that is a remarkable achievement… This is not just a title. It is a reflection of the discipline, the innovation, the integrity, and the consistency of the people in this room and your colleagues,” Mrs. Sewell affirmed.

She noted that beyond the accolades, the work of the DBJ stands out as it has a positive impact on all Jamaicans.

“The quality of your thoughts…the quality of your reports…your analyses…your research…pulling it all together at the end of the day, they inform decisions. They impact lives…The loans that you give, the programmes that you support and initiate, they make a difference,” Mrs. Sewell emphasised.

She noted that every loan facilitated, every partnership that is structured and every capacity building initiative that is undertaken by the DBJ translates into opportunities for Jamaicans.

“It means a small business owner can expand… It means a young entrepreneur can dream bigger. It means communities can thrive, and this is no ordinary work. This is truly nation building,” Mrs. Sewell said.

She urged the DBJ employees to continue to be innovative as they work to deliver measurable, meaningful outcomes for the Jamaican people.

The Cabinet Secretary also emphasised the importance of integrity in the workplace.