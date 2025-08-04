Owners of Animals Urged to Get Them Tagged

Owners of animals are being urged to utilise the services of the Veterinary Services Division to get them tagged, to protect them from theft and to control diseases.

According to Senior Director of the Division, Dr. Ikolyn Ricketts, the entity is promoting animal welfare, protecting public health, advancing food safety and security, and safeguarding the trading of animal and animal products.

“I really implore you to reach out to us, the Veterinary Services Division, we have an office in every parish. Reach out to us, tell us what your circumstances are or your animal, and where you are. If it is that you are having any challenges, make that known as well,” she said on a recent podcast.

Dr. Ricketts pointed out that the Division is tasked with the responsibility of safeguarding both animal and human health through the various services which they offer, in keeping with their mandate, which entails keeping exotic diseases out of Jamaica, promoting animal welfare, protecting public health, and advancing food safety and security.

We have various units in the Veterinary Services. For example, the Field Services Unit performs surveillance in the field which contributes to disease prevention in conjunction with our veterinary epidemiologists,” she said.

Dr. Ricketts noted that there are units which have oversight for the inspection of imported and exported animals, animal products, and animal byproducts, and “we also control the entry of diseases into our country in terms of issuance of import permits for permissible items.”

“Our import permits lay down the guidelines under which we import certain products from certain countries, which lessens the risk of introduction of exotic diseases into the country,” she said.

The Division, which is in the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Mining, also does inspections of imported meat and meat byproducts at the ports, and all live animals that enter the island.

They are inspected on arrival to ensure that they meet the standards, which is laid down to protect the population from diseases.

It operates Diagnostic Laboratory services for the protection of the livestock industry, and offers artificial insemination services for cattle, pigs and goats.