Oversight Systems In Place to Monitor Public Service Conduct

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Security and Peace, Hon. Dr. Horace Chang, says institutional frameworks are in place to oversee, monitor, and evaluate the conduct of public servants and police officers.

These include the Independent Commission of Investigations (INDECOM), the Office of the Public Defender, the Financial Investigation Division (FID), and the Integrity Commission.

“They are designed to investigate issues, and take them through the criminal justice system,” Dr. Chang said, adding that Jamaica remains a strong democratic country governed by the rule of law.

He emphasised that when allegations arise, these bodies must be allowed to carry out their mandate fully and reach their conclusions.

The Minister argued that when doubts are repeatedly raised about police actions without justification, particularly when data do not support such claims, it not only undermines the confidence of the country’s police officers but also exposes them and their families to harm and violence.

“We have no problem with criticism of the police force or any element of the security forces but we must allow the criminal justice system and the oversight body to work,” he stressed.

“INDECOM was designed to prevent this kind of verandah talk to hurt the police. There’s no evidence to suggest that INDECOM is being impaired or that the police are doing anything illegal,” Dr. Chang stated, as he opened the 2026/27 Sectoral Debate in the House of Representatives on Tuesday (April 21).

Meanwhile, he noted that an INDECOM report published in 2024 revealed that, over the 13 year period from 2011 to 2023, a total of 1,936 shootings involving the police were investigated.

“There were 66 cases that went to prosecution. They are not complete, so we can’t say how many were successful. But if you take all of them, that’s 3.4 per cent prosecution that cannot be used to condemn the professional police officers. It’s irresponsible, immoral, and wrong,” Dr. Chang pointed out.

Of note, the Minister highlighted that in 2024, there were 11 cases in which police officers were charged in relation to shootings.

“Of that 11, eight of them were off-duty police officers… civilians moving about their business. You cannot use that kind of evidence and bring about assault on our young policemen [and their] families.,” Dr. Chang stated.