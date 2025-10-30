Overseas Support for Jamaica

Several governments in the Caribbean region and around the world have offered support to Jamaica in the aftermath of catastrophic Hurricane Melissa.

“We’ve gotten support from the US [United States] government, we’ve gotten support from the EU [European Union] and from the UK [United Kingdom]. All of our Caribbean brothers and sisters have pledged support. I know Trinidad; last night we were on the phone with them and they have a shipment coming to Jamaica,” Minister of Education, Skills, Youth and Information, Senator Dr. the Hon. Dana Morris Dixon said.

She was addressing a Special Press Briefing at Jamaica House on Thursday (October 30), focused on recovery from the category-five cyclone.

Dr. Morris Dixon advised that the Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Hon. Olivia Grange, is mobilising support from the entertainment industry.

“Many other entities around the world have pledged their support and we are so grateful to all of them for that support,” Dr. Morris Dixon.

An initial support of US$200,000 in key essential supplies was received from the Cayman Islands on Thursday.

“We have had our own experience with Hurricane Ivan, and Jamaica was there for Cayman. So, we pushed aside our usual state business and got on the first flight that we could, to pledge our support,” Premier, André Ebanks said.

Mr. Ebanks disclosed that he has also written a letter to Prime Minister, Dr. the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, pledging US$1.2 million in relief supplies to be shipped to Jamaica.

“Cayman stands with Jamaica. We’ll have a host of other colleagues and friends that will come in the coming days and weeks. God bless you all. God is in control,” Mr. Ebanks said.