Overseas Based Charity Groups Provide Hurricane Relief Support

South Florida based charity organization, Caribbean Strong, in partnership with Global Empowerment Mission (GEM), have been moving urgently needed supplies from a Doral, Florida hub, to hurricane-impacted communities in Western Jamaica.

GEM has also been coordinating relief efforts with the Office of Disaster Preparedness and Emergency Management (ODPEM), the NCB Foundation and the American Friends of Jamaica, among others.

South Florida Attorney-at-Law and lead mobiliser for Caribbean Strong, Marlon Hill told JIS News that supplies were donated, sorted and packed at the GEM warehouse in Doral.

“Supplies are intended for all of the disaster zones with partners on the ground in each of the impacted parishes,” he stated.

Following the passage of Hurricane Melissa over a week ago, a GEM team was immediately on the ground in Black River, St. Elizabeth, delivering generators, tarpaulins, relief kits and other essentials to bolster local government infrastructure and support residents.

Mr. Hill said as of November 4, 1,296 pallets with relief items, valued at nearly US$4 million, as well as over 850 volunteers have been dispatched to Jamaica, since Hurricane Melissa’s landfall.

“We endeavour to get the most aid to the people in the most efficient way possible and least cost,” stated.

Mr. Hill added that the coalition will continue coordinating, monitoring outcomes, and scaling operations to reach more displaced residents with essential relief items, shelter materials, and longer-term recovery support.

For donation details, upcoming drives and relief distribution schedules, persons may contact the GEM Jamaica coordination team or visit the official channels of ODPEM, the NCB Foundation, and the American Friends of Jamaica.