Over A Million Transactions Processed Through Government’s Online Platform

More than a million transactions were processed through Government’s secure online payment gateway, Paygate, during the last financial year.

This was disclosed by Minister without Portfolio in the Office of the Prime Minister with responsibility for Efficiency, Innovation and Digital Transformation, Hon. Audrey Marks, in her contribution to the 2026/2027 Sectoral Debate in Parliament on Wednesday (May 20).

Paygate facilitates online payments in both Jamaican and United States currency using Visa and MasterCard and integrates with major local commercial banks for payment processing.

The platform was strengthened and modernised by the Information and Communications Technology (ICT) Authority over the past year.

Ambassador Marks noted that “during this last financial year, six government entities were added to the platform and more than one million transactions were processed, enabling citizens to conveniently pay property tax, business taxes, motor-vehicle fitness, and registration fees, and other government charges through the TAJ (Tax Administration Jamaica) mobile app”.

She explained that the Jamaica Customs Agency also uses Paygate and is allowing importers and brokers to pay customs duties, import permits, licences, and certificates electronically, reducing processing times and improving ease of doing business.

“The remaining transactions were processed by the Betting Gaming and Lotteries Commission; Kingston Freeport Terminal; the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Mining; and the Port Authority of Jamaica, demonstrating the growing adoption of digital payments across government,” Ambassador Marks added.