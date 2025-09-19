Over 9,000 Direct Beneficiaries under REDI II

The Jamaica Social Investment Fund (JSIF) Rural Economic Development Initiative II (REDI II) has successfully reached more than 9,000 direct beneficiaries in rural communities across the country.

General Manager at JSIF, Orville Hill, made the disclosure while addressing the Jamaica Agri-Business Investment Forum at the Montego Bay Convention Centre on Thursday (September 18).

He noted that 39 per cent of beneficiaries are women, 11 per cent are young persons, and one per cent represents individuals with disabilities.

Mr. Hill said that the programme, which has the objective of strengthening rural communities at the grassroots level, has a target of reaching 10,000 persons.

“Through the REDI II programme, JSIF has been investing in several rural communities, supporting farmers, fisherfolk, women and young entrepreneurs, providing the tools and resources that they need to succeed,” he pointed out.

REDI II is a collaborative effort between the Government of Jamaica, the World Bank, and JSIF to transform lives in rural areas through strategic investment and capacity-building.

With a total value of US$26.8 million, REDI II is financing critical agricultural infrastructure and resources, including investments in cold-storage units, and agri-processing and post-harvest drying facilities to reduce waste and increase value.

To combat the effects of climate change, the initiative is also providing beneficiaries with drip irrigation and photovoltaic solar systems and fertigation technology.

“We also ensure that we have adequate business development training facilities for our beneficiaries,” Mr. Hill outlined.

“In fact, there are 30 entrepreneurs who have, so far, benefited from this business development training, as well as market access and sensitisation sessions to ensure sustainability,” he added.

Mr. Hill said the Jamaica Agri-Business Investment Forum serves as a catalyst for change in the agricultural sector by bringing together farmers, processors, investors, and policymakers.

He pointed out that the three-day event, which started on September 17 and ends today, highlights the success stories from across the sector while fostering partnerships to further drive growth.

“It connects investors and innovators so that Jamaica can produce and be in the winning circle in the local and the export markets,” Mr. Hill underscored.