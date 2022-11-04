Over $700M Allocated for Road Rehabilitation in Westmoreland Central

More than $700 million has been allocated for major road rehabilitation and upgrades in the constituency of Westmoreland Central.
Speaking during his 2022/23 Constituency Debate presentation in the House of Representatives on Wednesday (November 2), Member of Parliament (MP), George Wright, said several roads and supporting infrastructure are being rehabilitated.
He informed that the Fort William to Welcome Road is 98 per cent complete and that a bridge will be erected in the Shrewsbury/Logwood community, at a cost of $31 million.
“In addition, over $45 million was injected into road rehabilitation, and upgrades have been successfully completed, with another $41 million allocated to complete the entire roadways in the community,” Mr. Wright said.
“Walter Cheddisingh/Llandilo phase one entrance, Gully Banks/Barracks Road, Redgate, Hatfield Housing Scheme Road, Porters Mountain, Friendship, and Dunbar’s River to Torrington have all had a section of their roadways rehabilitated,” he added.
The MP further noted that repairs were done to a section of the roadway from Maxfield to Barneyside, adding that more work will be done shortly.
“We strategically [earmarked] a large sum of money [for] the road from Gooden’s River to Tollgate. This road carries a heavy flow of traffic on a daily basis, as it ties several rural communities to the parish’s capital,” Mr. Wright said.
Additionally, more than $300 million will be spent to rehabilitate the roadways between Whithorn and Darliston.
In the meantime, Mr. Wright said several U-drains have been constructed on the roadways from Gooden’s River to Tollgate, which have served to reduce the extent of flooding impacting the communities of Georges Plain and Three Miles River.
“I am asking the Government to place more emphasis on U-drains, especially in the town of Savanna-la-Mar and surrounding communities. Flooding has been plaguing these communities for years. Many more U-drains are needed if we are to see sustainable development of our community roads and infrastructures,” he said.