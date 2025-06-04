Over 7,000 Expungements Approved Since 2016

Since 2016, nearly 11,000 expungement applications have been filed, with more than 7,000 approved, including 1,800 of 2,500 submissions for fiscal year 2024/25.

This was disclosed by Justice Minister, Hon. Delroy Chuck, during his 2025/26 Sectoral Debate presentation in the House of Representatives on Tuesday (June 3).

Successful expungement applicants gain the benefit of having convictions erased from their criminal records.

Minister Chuck underscored ongoing systemic reforms designed to transform more Jamaican lives.

As part of these efforts, the Ministry recently assigned two officers to the Criminal Records Office (CRO) to streamline record retrieval for expungement applicants.

“So persons no longer have to wait too long for their applications to be considered. Over the past six months, or so, we have completed over 2,000 backlog applications. It is no secret that countless jobseekers, isolated family members, critically ill persons in need of overseas treatment, some self-employed persons, some aspiring entrepreneurs, to name a few, would all like to have their records expunged in order to maximise their full potential,” Mr. Chuck said.