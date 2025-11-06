Over 600 Schools Damaged During Hurricane Melissa

The Government is reporting that more than 600 educational institutions sustained damage during the passage of category-five Hurricane Melissa.

“In the affected parishes, we have a little bit over 450 schools that have been affected, and that’s across the board – infant schools, primary schools, secondary schools and also eight tertiary schools. So far, we’ve seen estimates of 616 institutions having some kind of damage,” said Minister of Education, Skills, Youth and Information, Senator Dr. the Hon. Dana Morris Dixon.

She was addressing Thursday’s (November 6) special press briefing focused on recovery from Hurricane Melissa, at Jamaica House.

Dr. Morris Dixon shared that the damages range from leaks to complete destruction.

She described the initial school repair bill as “humungous”, noting that the Ministry will confirm the figure by next week.

“We have encouraged schools to open, and on Tuesday there were over 100 schools that had opened, so those that can, should open. Obviously, we need to have water at the school and it needs to be a safe environment,” she noted.

Dr. Morris Dixon said the Ministry plans to prioritise students who are doing exams – Primary Exit Profile (PEP), Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) and Caribbean Advanced Proficiency Examination (CAPE).

She noted temporary school structures are also being considered.

“We may have to use tents; we may have to get makeshift structures that our students can continue to learn in. We’ve started that process and I’ve already spoken to Keith (Co-Chair of the Private Sector Committee, Senator the Hon. Keith Duncan) – he’s looking at clear areas where we can put temporary shelters and I’ve said to him, while you’re doing that, look for spaces that could house a temporary school structure,” she informed.

She said that the Ministry is conducting assessments, noting that in some cases, a tarpaulin can be used to cover roofs to allow for reopening.

Dr. Morris Dixon indicated that independent schools were also hit by the hurricane and the Government has committed to supporting them.

“We’re going to be flexible and everybody is going to be at school, but it will not look like regular school,” she said.