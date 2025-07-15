Over 4,200 Jamaicans Benefit From NHT’s Home It Expo 2025

More than 4,200 prospective homeowners benefited from the recently concluded National Housing Trust (NHT) Home It Expo.

Assistant General Manager of Advertising, Marketing and Access Services, Sabrena McDonald Radcliffe, told JIS News that the Expo has empowered many Jamaicans to confidently advance their homeownership journey.

“The turnout was greatly appreciated, and the NHT remains committed to expanding the Home It Expo experience across Jamaica, bringing more contributors closer to owning their own homes,” she noted.

The expo, held at Emancipation Park in Kingston and in Montego Bay, was designed as a one-stop shop where contributors could access vital housing services, technical guidance, and practical tools in a single day.

These included obtaining eligibility letters, accessing free building plans and engaging with the Trust’s financial and renewable energy partners.

The initiative also enabled contributors to ask important questions about expanding their homes, understanding the construction process and determining how much of their loan limit could be used to purchase land and build.

Mrs. McDonald Radcliffe noted that insights gathered from the Home It Expo will inform future planning to strengthen logistics, enhance service delivery, and build team capacity.

“We take the learnings, we take the winnings, and we come again, as we say in Jamaica, to be even more impactful in empowering Jamaicans towards homeownership,” she added.

The Assistant General Manager said that as the NHT looks ahead to next year’s staging of the Home It Expo, the entity will continue its outreach efforts in supermarkets, hotels, and public spaces across the island.

Contributors who were unable to attend the sessions are encouraged to visit any NHT branch across the island or follow the NHT on social media for updates.

Community groups, churches and other organisations are encouraged to engage the NHT for assistance.