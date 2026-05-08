Over 40 Cuban Doctors Remain In Jamaica Under New Contracts

More than 40 Cuban healthcare workers, formerly part of the bilateral arrangement between Jamaica and Cuba, have chosen to remain on the island and are now serving under individual contracts, according to Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr. the Hon. Christopher Tufton.

Speaking with journalists at the Ministry in New Kingston recently, Dr. Tufton indicated that, prior to the recall of Cuban healthcare workers, approximately 278 doctors were engaged in the programme.

“Of that number… about over 40 decided not to return [to Cuba] and were given individual contracts… and are working in the [local health] system now,” he said.

Dr. Tufton noted that the Government has extended an invitation to additional Cuban healthcare workers who may wish to return to Jamaica under new contractual arrangements.

“Beyond that, all were offered a letter to say if they are interested, we’d be willing to re-engage them based on their own interests… but on the basis of individual contracts. Some have expressed an interest in so doing, even though they have returned [to Cuba]. So, yes, there is an open invitation, which we have set for the record… and we have received some information that some are interested. If they come, then we would be prepared to engage them,” he added.

The Minister further disclosed that some Cuban healthcare workers currently in Jamaica have applied for permanent residency after living and working in the country for several years.

“Some of them that are here on work permits have been here for a period of time and have expressed their interest to have permanent status… which is allowable under the law once you live here for a particular period of time.

There are some that have been here five years, or even more in some cases,” Dr. Tufton added.

Meanwhile, he informed that the Ministry’s human resource (HR) strategy now extends beyond Cuba as Jamaica works to address shortages in critical areas of the healthcare system.

Dr. Tufton noted that Jamaica recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with India to facilitate collaboration in healthcare staffing, training, and professional exchanges.

“The Foreign Minister for India [His Excellency Dr. Subrahmanyam Jaishankar] was here… and we signed an MOU… to among other things… include the possibility of rotation of clinical personnel coming here,” the Minister informed.

Dr. Tufton further disclosed that discussions are under way with Apollo Health System in India to support Jamaica’s expanding hospital network.

“Apollo Health System representatives visited and met with me, and we are now engaged in talks towards an agreement. They are a private health system in India, with connections all throughout the world. We intend to utilise them for a few things, including the possibility of helping us to ramp up the new hospitals which will open in Western Jamaica,” he indicated.

Dr. Tufton also pointed to additional arrangements with African countries, noting, “We have an MOU with Ghana, and there are ongoing conversations with Nigeria.”

Additionally, he emphasised that the Government is pursuing overseas recruitment initiatives to help address critical staffing shortages within the health sector.

“We have to solve the problem of healthcare worker shortage in some of the areas. There are some areas where we are critically short… and that is going to have to involve recruitment of labour externally,” the Minister added.

Dr. Tufton stated that Cabinet has approved the initiative, which includes the creation of a recruitment unit within the Ministry.

He also acknowledged that the departure of many Cuban healthcare workers has impacted certain services, including operations under the Cuban Eye Care Programme at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Kingston, which he said, “had to be slowed down”.

“Of the 18 healthcare workers who were [stationed at] St. Joseph’s, six have remained, and others have indicated their interest in staying,” the Minister said.

Dr. Tufton advised that operations at St. Joseph’s Hospital have been integrated with Kingston Public Hospital (KPH), noting, “We have some of the Cuban healthcare workers at both locations,” as efforts continue to maintain services.

He further noted that shortages of specialists have impacted radiology and cancer treatment services, adding that the Ministry is actively recruiting personnel while implementing extended work hours to minimise service disruptions.