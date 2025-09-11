Over $4.6 Million in Property Taxes Collected by KSAMC

Just over $4.6 million was collected by the Kingston and St. Andrew Municipal Corporation (KSAMC) during five property tax collection drives held in St. Andrew between June and August 2025.

Mayor of Kingston, Councillor Andrew Swaby, made the disclosure while addressing the General Sitting of Council at the Corporation’s downtown Kingston offices on Tuesday (September 9).

He informed that the collection initiative involved partnership with Tax Administration of Jamaica (TAJ), with support from the Ministry of Local Government and Community Development.

Two collection drives were held at the Emmanuel Christian Academy in Norbrook, and the others at Tropical Plaza on Constant Spring Road, Meadowbrook Community Centre in Havendale, and Liguanea Plaza on Old Hope Road.

Mayor Swaby said that the intention of the collection initiative was to “remind citizens of the critical role property tax plays in supporting municipal services, increase voluntary compliance and reduce arrears”.

He thanked the team that coordinated the drives.

“Given the positive results, we will be expanding this initiative to other parts of Kingston and St. Andrew,” he said.