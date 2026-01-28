Over 300 Jamaica Post Employees to Benefit from Empowerment Programme with HEART/NSTA Trust

More than 300 employees of Jamaica Post will benefit from a staff empowerment programme being implemented in partnership with the HEART/NSTA Trust.

Through the partnership, employees will be trained, assessed, and certified in National Vocational Qualification of Jamaica (NVQ-J) programmes and degree pathways, including business administration, human resource management, leadership and strategic management, logistics, internal audit and accounts, records and information management, customer engagement, and digital competencies.

They will also gain technical and operational skills such as electrical installation.

The training will be competency-based and delivered through structured online modalities.

It will be monitored via HEART’s training management system and certification will be awarded based on demonstrated performance.

Minister without Portfolio in the Office of the Prime Minister with Responsibility for Efficiency, Innovation and Digital Transformation, Hon. Ambassador Audrey Marks, emphasised that the programme represents far more than a training initiative.

“It’s a clear statement of intent that Jamaica’s public service will continue to modernise, innovate and deliver excellence by investing first and foremost in its people,” she said.

Ambassador Marks’ message was delivered by Chief Technical Director in the Office of the Prime Minister, Wahkeen Murray, during the official launch of the initiative at the Post and Telecommunications Department, Central Sorting Office, South Camp Road, Kingston on Tuesday (January 27).

The Minister said a modern, efficient public sector relies on a workforce prepared not only to meet today’s challenges but also to shape the future that is being built.

“This staff empowerment programme lives at the intersection of capacity-building, efficiency and digital readiness. It reflects the Government’s deliberate focus on strengthening human capital as our most valuable national asset. By investing in upskilling, certification, and professional development, we are enabling job enrichment and career mobility, stronger leadership and succession planning, business continuity and institutional resilience, as well as better service delivery for the Jamaican people. This is how we build a public service that is confident, capable and future ready,” Ambassador Marks stated.

She added that the initiative is firmly aligned with Vision 2030 Jamaica, the Service Excellence Policy, and the Government’s broader digital transformation agenda.

“At the Office of the Prime Minister, we continue to champion a public service that is agile and technology-enabled, customer-focused and accountable, results-driven and responsive. This programme demonstrates how national strategy is translated into measurable, institutional action,” the Minister said.

She further indicated that the programme will continue to strengthen the operations of Jamaica Post.

Meanwhile, Postmaster General, Lincoln Allen, stated that the programme reinforces the modernisation efforts currently being advanced by the organisation.

He added that the initiative also aligns with the country’s national development priorities and supports the Government’s vision of a more efficient, digitally enabled, and results-driven public service.

“For the past four years, approximately 500 employees have benefited from structured training and development initiatives from across [more than] 50 disciplines. Today’s launch does not replace that effort. It builds on it and signals that continuous learning is not an event but a permanent feature of our culture,” Mr. Allen said.

HEART Managing Director, Dr. Taneisha Ingleton, said the strategic interventions are designed to build leadership capacity, strengthen operational efficiency, enhance governance frameworks, and prepare staff for both current and emerging roles.