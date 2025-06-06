Over $3.7b Invested Since 2016 to Expand Alternative Justice Services in Jamaica

Since 2016, the Ministry of Justice has invested more than $3.7 billion to roll out alternative justice services for all Jamaicans.

These include Restorative Justice, Child Diversion and Victim Services, which are facilitated through the recently formed Social Justice Division.

“Last year, the Division spent more than $975 million to execute its events and programmes, which are geared at reducing conflicts at home, at the workplace, in our schools, in our communities and, of course, in our personal relationships,” Portfolio Minister, Hon. Delroy Chuck, said.

He was making his contribution to the 2025/26 Sectoral Debate in the House of Representatives on Tuesday (June 3).

Mr. Chuck said the Division pioneered its ‘Justice Fi All A Wi Tour’ across various parishes during 2024/25.

School visits, community town halls and church visits were strategically utilised to highlight the transformational benefits of alternative justice services.

The Division is also spearheading a close public-private partnership with the community-driven Project STAR initiative.

Mr. Chuck said the Ministry formalised this strategic alliance with the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) in January 2025.

Project STAR is a social and economic transformation initiative, created by the Private Sector Organisation of Jamaica in partnership with the Jamaica Constabulary Force.

“The Division is now providing critical justice services to under-resourced communities where Project STAR operates. For instance, this partnership has already witnessed the delivery of Restorative Justice sensitisation sessions to communities such as Parade Gardens, May Pen West, Rose Gardens, Savanna-la-Mar, and Salt Spring,” Mr. Chuck informed.

The Division is also offering certified Restorative Justice Facilitator training to Project STAR’s community leaders.

Minister Chuck also highlighted the renewal of the MOU with the Ministry of Education, Youth, Skills and Information, which was expanded to, not only provide training and sensitisation in Restorative Justice but also Victim Services and Child Diversion.

Additionally, the MOU includes a streamlined pathway for schools to provide support to students, through these alternative justice services.

“The Project STAR initiative, the social justice tours, the international alliances, the inter-Ministerial and multi-stakeholder partnerships being pursued by the Social Justice Division all represent the Ministry’s continued commitment in advancing justice towards a safer Jamaica,” Mr. Chuck said.