Over 250 Youth in CSJP Communities to Benefit From Summer Work

Story Highlights More than 250 young people will benefit from employment this summer under the Citizen Security and Justice Programme (CSJP) III.

Secondary- and tertiary-level students, aged 16 to 27, will be placed in public- and private-sector organisations over a four-week period.

Speaking at a JIS Think Tank on Friday (July 12), CSJP III Communications/Social Marketing Specialist, Patrice Tomlinson-Nephew, said that the objective is to involve the youngsters in productive activity over the summer period.

She noted that young people in the CSJP’s 50 communities across the island will be engaged. She said that the participants will be paid a stipend.

“They will be able to earn some money that will help to supplement the household income… and also offset some of their school expenses,” she noted.

Mrs. Tomlinson-Nephew told JIS News that an orientation session will be conducted with the young people prior to placing them in the organisations.

“Our job placement officer offers training in job readiness, so they are told how to dress for employment, the decorum that is expected, and all of the principles and ethics of the workforce are imparted. There are follow-up visits by CSJP personnel to ensure they are meeting these standards,” she informed.

The summer employment programme forms a part of the youth engagement activities under CSJP III.