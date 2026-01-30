Over 2,000 Hectares of Mangrove Forests Impacted by Hurricane Melissa

More than 2,000 hectares of mangrove forests across five parishes were impacted by Hurricane Melissa, resulting in the urgent need for restoration and resilience-building efforts.

This was disclosed by Manager of the Ecosystems Management Branch at the National Environment and Planning Agency (NEPA), Monique Curtis, during a JIS Think Tank held on Wednesday, January 28.

Ms. Curtis said preliminary assessments conducted by NEPA and the Forestry Department revealed a range of impacts on mangrove ecosystems, including defoliation, downed trees, accumulation of solid waste, and storm surge-related sand intrusion extending as far as 130 metres inland in some areas.

“While the loss of trees is visible, what is not always evident is the accumulation of solid waste and the changes in water flow that affect the overall health of these ecosystems,” she pointed out.

Ms. Curtis said that the damage has disrupted critical ecosystem services provided by mangroves, including coastal protection, fisheries support, water regulation and climate resilience, with direct implications for livelihoods in affected communities.

She noted that, “based on initial assessments, at least eight sites have been identified as priority areas for restoration, including locations along the southern coast of Black River, as well as areas in Westmoreland, Falmouth and Montego Bay.”

Restoration activities, Ms. Curtis emphasised, extend beyond replanting mangroves, requiring technical, site-specific interventions.

“Before planting takes place, there may be a need for sand removal, solid waste clearance and the restoration of natural water flow through channels,” she said, noting that in some cases, creating the right environmental conditions allows for natural regeneration without the need for planting.

Ms. Curtis added that the restoration work is aligned with existing national frameworks, including the National Mangrove and Swamp Management Plan and the National Ecosystem Restoration Plan, which is nearing completion and identifies coastal ecosystems to be restored over the next decade.

The restoration push is also supported by technical expertise developed through projects implemented since 2009, including partnerships with the University of the West Indies (UWI) international agencies and local stakeholders.

Mangrove restoration forms a central part of Jamaica’s climate resilience strategy, particularly along the south coast, where large sections of the population and critical infrastructure are located.