Over 170 Public Sector Workers to Participate in Three-month Spanish Course

Over 170 public sector workers are set to participate in a three-month Spanish course offered by the Embassy of the Republic of Colombia.

Classes will be held three times per week, between the hours of 5:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m., and on completion, they will be certified by Pontifical Bolivarian University.

The opening ceremony was held on Friday (October 10), at the Ministry of Education, Skills, Youth and Information’s Heroes Circle offices in Kingston.

Portfolio Minister, Senator Dr. the Hon. Dana Morris Dixon, whose remarks were read by Spanish Education Officer, Ramonia Smith Hamilton, said the programme, now in its seventh staging, represents a tangible step towards greater multilingualism and international cooperation within the public service.

“With over 170 public servants selected from a total of over 300 applicants as well, this initiative speaks to the high level of interest among our professionals to improve their language skills and broaden their competencies,” Dr. Morris Dixon said.

She noted that the Ministry recognizes that language is more than just a tool for communication, but also a bridge to understanding, collaboration and opportunity.

“In a world that is increasingly interconnected, the ability to communicate in Spanish, one of the most widely spoken languages globally and regionally, is an asset for our workforce. It enhances our capacity to engage more meaningfully with regional partners, support service delivery to diverse populations and advance our national development goals,” Dr. Morris Dixon reasoned.

She encouraged participants to make the most of the opportunity and seek to embrace a new perspective, deepen their intercultural awareness and expand their professional toolkit.

In her address, Ambassador of the Republic of Colombia to Jamaica, Her Excellency Emiliana Bernard Stephenson, said it has become increasingly important to interconnect with the multilingual world as language crosses borders, races, genders, religion and strengthens ties of mutual learning.

“Spanish is more than a language. It’s an open door to a world of 21 countries, stories, music, gastronomy and incredible people. By learning Spanish, you are not only allowed to acquire a communication skill, but to build a bridge to an immense diversity in cultural richness,” the Ambassador said.