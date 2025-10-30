Over 170 Communities Affected by Hurricane Melissa Across the Six Most Severely Impacted Parishes

More than 170 communities across the six most devastated parishes islandwide have been moderately or severely affected by the passage of Hurricane Melissa.

The disclosure was made by Minister of Local Government and Community Development, Hon. Desmond McKenzie, at a special media briefing held at Jamaica House today (October 30).

“Just to advise the country of the six most severely impacted parishes – Manchester, St. Elizabeth, Trelawny, Hanover, Westmoreland and St. James. Over 170 communities within these parishes have been moderately or severely affected by flooding, land slippage and other aspects of Hurricane Melissa,” Minister McKenzie said.

He further advised that the emergency secure response team, comprising 117 members of the Jamaica Defence Force’s Disaster Assistance Response Team (DART), has been deployed to assist with search-and-rescue operations.

“They are enroute, making clearance and distributing food packages along with the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) and the Jamaica Fire Brigade (JFB) in many communities that are accessible,” Minister McKenzie said.

He noted that the relief operation is also being carried out in collaboration with local and international partners, including World Food Programme, United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), Caribbean Disaster Emergency Management Agency (CDEMA), Red Cross, Salvation Army, among others.

The Minister also indicated that thousands of “well-thinking Jamaicans” are also assisting with relief support.

In response to the aftermath of Hurricane Melissa, the Government has launched a website to mobilise support, channel relief and coordinate recovery.