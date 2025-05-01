Over 140 Farmers Benefit from Health Fair and Business Forum in Pinnock Shafston, Westmoreland

More than 140 farmers from Pinnock Shafston in Westmoreland received free screenings and wellness services during a health fair and information forum spearheaded by the Rural Agricultural Development Authority (RADA) on Tuesday, (April 29).

The initiative was held in celebration of Farmers’ Month, under the theme ‘Celebrating our Food Heroes’, and was intended to support the men and women who are at the heart of Jamaica’s food production.

The fair brought a wide range of essential health services directly to farmers who were assessed by personnel from the Ministry of Health and Wellness for blood pressure, blood sugar, cholesterol, HIV and prostate-specific antigen (PSA) for men, and pap smears for women, among other screenings.

RADA’s Social Services Home Economics Officer in Westmoreland, Camille Ambersley, told JIS News that healthy farmers are essential for sustainable agricultural production.

“We do not leave our farmers hanging. We will come back in and provide them with feedback [and follow ups] so they know what their status is. This is so they can get the help that they need,” she explained.

In addition to health services, the fair provided mental health support, which was a key feature.

RADA also offered technical advice on crop planning, seasonal calendars and climate change adaptation strategies to help farmers mitigate losses from adverse weather conditions.

Other stakeholders participating in the event included representatives of the Ministry of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport; GK Insurance, which provided information on farm insurance; and the Registrar General’s Department (RGD), which offered birth and death certificate services.

Among the other partners were the Ministry of Labour and Social Security; National Health Fund (NHF); Passport, Immigration and Citizenship Agency (PICA); Jamaica Business Development Corporation (JBDC), and Comprehensive Eyecare.

“In agriculture, we look at environment, we look at the social aspect and we look at their (farmers’) economic status. However, oftentimes we get the agricultural and economic aspects covered but not the social aspect. So [on Tuesday] we [looked] at the social aspect, which is integrally important,” Ms. Ambersley said.

The fair also had a farmers’ market that showcased the community’s fresh produce.

For his part, Health Promotion and Education Officer for Westmoreland, Gerald Miller, indicated that the initiative aimed to improve access to health services, particularly in rural areas where residents, especially men, tend to avoid regular medical checkups.

He highlighted the strong turnout by the elderly, while noting the growing demand for accessible community health services.

Mr. Miller said the initiative aligns with the Ministry of Health’s broader campaign for citizens to be informed about their health status.

“So, it’s a good partnership, and we always work with RADA in activities of this nature. We have been doing that for quite some time, so we are happy to lend the support,” he added.

Labourer and farmer, Ann-Marie Vasciana-Russell, said the fair was a rare opportunity to access multiple services in one place.

She pointed out that Jamaicans often neglect their routine healthcare, and expressed appreciation for the opportunity to access services such as HIV testing, vision care and small business support in one convenient location.