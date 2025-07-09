Over 100 Teachers Honoured With JTA Golden Torch Award

More than 100 educators islandwide have this year been honoured with the Jamaica Teachers’ Association (JTA) Golden Torch Award for more than 35 years of service to the country’s education system.

They were hailed by Minister of Education, Skills, Youth and Information, Senator Dr. the Hon. Dana Morris Dixon, during the recent awards ceremony at The Jamaica Pegasus hotel in New Kingston.

In a speech read by Deputy Chief Education Officer for Core Curriculum and Support Services, Winnie Berry, the Minister commended the honourees for embracing decades of change and seamlessly adapting to technological advancements to empower Jamaica’s students for global success.

Senator Morris Dixon also praised the JTA for its steadfast commitment to honouring educators, noting that “year after year, you have done what great educators do – you have remembered, you have reaffirmed, and you have celebrated”.

“Since 1993, the Golden Torch Award has become a symbol of excellence and generous selflessness in teaching, shining a light that has guided many generations,” she further noted.

A heartfelt tribute was paid to 92-year-old Dorothy Isaacs, who devoted 44 years to the classroom, inspiring generations through her unwavering commitment to education.

Meanwhile, Senator Morris Dixon reaffirmed the Ministry’s unwavering commitment to supporting the country’s educators, “through policies that prioritise teachers’ development, wellness, training and resources… because we know that to transform education for national development… we must first invest in the people who shape it”.

In his remarks, JTA President, Dr. Mark Smith, lauded the awardees for their long-standing contribution to national development.

“Your collective commitment and unwavering dedication to nation-building is truly inspirational. Each of your stories adds a unique chapter to these awards and the legacy of exceptionalism within our profession,” he said.

Dr. Smith underscored the vital role of the teaching profession in addressing Jamaica’s national challenges.

“The fight we have in Jamaica is not going to be won with large armies but with armies of teachers. The fight we have is against the darkness of ignorance,” he stated.

Custos Rotulorum for Kingston, Hon. Steadman Fuller, also expressed heartfelt appreciation to the honourees, describing them as national treasures.

“Your service has lit a golden torch whose flame continues to burn bright, inspiring your peers, your students and, indeed, all of us who have the privilege to witness your extraordinary journey,” he said.

Custos Fuller further stated that “the seed you have sown through your work will flourish for generations and your legacy is secured, not merely by the span of your years but by the lives you have touched, guided and uplifted”.