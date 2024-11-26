Outstanding Students from Non-Traditional High Schools Recognised by NCMC

Eighteen students representing several non-traditional schools from across the island have been recognised by the National Child Month Committee (NCMC), for their academic achievements at the 2024 sitting of the Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) exams.

They were feted at the Committee’s annual Academic Achievement Awards ceremony, held at the Caenwood Centre Auditorium, in Kingston, recently. Former student of the Clan Carthy High School in Kingston, Tyrece Hunt, emerged the top student, attaining 10 passes in his CSEC exams.

Mr. Hunt is a lower sixth form student at Kingston College. Monitoring and Evaluation Specialist at the Development Bank of Jamaica (DBJ), and former CARICOM Youth Ambassador, Odane Brooks, who was the guest speaker, challenged the awardees to be change makers of not only the future, but also of today.

He praised the NCMC for acknowledging the achievements emerging from non-traditional high schools.

“The path to success for many of our youth is often fraught with challenges from multiple directions, yet here we see young individuals demonstrating the right mindset, determination, and resilience to surmount any obstacles they encounter,” Mr. Brooks said.

Acting Public Relations Manager at the Child Protection and Family Services Agency (CPFSA), Carolyn Johnson, told the awardees that they are a remarkable set of young people, pointing out that they would have entered high school just before the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Studies conducted by the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), have shown that the pandemic significantly impacted mental health, safety and security, social development, and academic achievement.

“These students are here because they epitomise perseverance and strength of character, so we must recognise and applaud the greatness that lies within our children. If we are to continue to advance and flourish as a developing country, we must invest and safeguard our children,” she said. Ms. Johnson is urging Jamaicans to reaffirm their commitment to building a Jamaica where every child thrives, is loved, and has the opportunity to succeed.

The awardees were honoured with a range of prizes, including cash, gift baskets, plaques, and gift certificates.

Additionally, the top student was awarded a state-of-the-art laptop to support his academic endeavours.

The other awardees are Shanoya Simpson, Nain High; Shericka Dixon, May Day High; from Porus High, Abrinae Farquharson; Alston High, Zaharia Ellison; Vere Technical High, Alisha Palmer; Ascot High, Anshaw James; Dinthill Technical, Jhania Coke; Dunoon Technical High, Shauna-Lee Matthews; Donald Quarrie High, Hollela Britton; Mona High, Chenele Scotland; Port Antonio High, Tiffany Phipps; Buff Bay High, Tianna Johnson; Oracabessa High, Dimechio Francis; Carron Hall High, Chevonique Hemans; Muschett High, Romaelio Gentles; Cedric Titus High, Aliana Campbell; and Salvation Army School for the Blind and Visually Impaired Children, Sashauna Brown.

Sponsors of the NCMC 2024 Youth Academic Achievement Awards ceremony were GraceKennedy, National Baking Company Foundation and KoNoKo Falls.