Outstanding Rehabilitation Works to Be Fast-Tracked at Albert Town Primary

Outstanding rehabilitation works at Albert Town Primary and Infant School in Trelawny, are to be accelerated over the next three weeks as the Ministry of Education, Skills, Youth and Information moves to have the institution ready for the start of the new academic year.

Speaking to JIS News following a visit to the school on Thursday (August 13), Minister of State in the Ministry, Hon. Rhoda Moy Crawford, said the contractor is expected to return to the site on August 18 to advance the remaining works, including repairs to sections of the ceiling and the commencement of work on the school’s perimeter fence.

The visit formed part of stops at Albert Town Primary and Infant, Warsop Primary and Infant and Wilson’s Run Primary Schools in the parish to assess ongoing works and the institutions’ readiness for the upcoming academic year.

Ms. Crawford said while significant progress has been made in some areas at Albert Town Primary and Infant, other aspects of the rehabilitation require greater urgency.

“There are aspects of the work that I’m satisfied with. For example, the roofing. However, there are other aspects that I’m really not pleased with the pace of the work,” she said.

“The team from National Education Trust (NET) is here. We have reached out to the contractor. We expect him to be on site on Monday,” the State Minister added.

She informed that work on the perimeter fence has not yet commenced but is expected to get under way on Monday.

Ms. Crawford also announced that 14 whiteboards damaged during the passage of Hurricane Melissa will be replaced.

“We have done the orders, so those boards will be delivered next week,” she said.

The State Minister noted that additional work is required on sections of the ceiling before painting can commence and underscored the need for the remaining rehabilitation to proceed expeditiously.

“We have about three-plus weeks left. The contractors and the work team, they really will have to work overtime in the upcoming weeks,” she said.

Ms. Crawford expressed satisfaction with the electrical repairs undertaken at the school, noting that the lights have been replaced and ceiling fans installed.

She also pointed to the installation of hurricane straps as an important feature of the rehabilitation work, noting that the Ministry is seeking to improve the resilience of school infrastructure.

Meanwhile, Minister of State in the Ministry of Justice and Constitutional Affairs and Member of Parliament for Trelawny Southern, Hon. Marisa Dalrymple-Philibert, welcomed the assessment of the rehabilitation works and urged school administrators to promptly report challenges that could affect their completion.

“When things are not going well you have to be the first round of contact that reaches out for help,” she said.

Mrs. Dalrymple-Philibert emphasised that communication from the school level through the regional office is critical to ensuring that the Ministry is made aware of outstanding issues.

The Member of Parliament also underscored the importance of ensuring that resources provided for the rehabilitation of schools are effectively utilised.

“The funds are allotted; the Government has spent. We must see that the money is spent wisely,” Mrs. Dalrymple-Philibert said.

For her part, Vice Principal of Albert Town Primary and Infant School, Shirley Frater, welcomed the visit and expressed optimism that the outstanding works will be completed in time for the reopening of school.

“I want to thank the team for coming in and ensuring that things are ready for September,” she said.

“I know it is a short space of time that is left but we are hoping that if they work fast enough, then we will be well prepared for September,” Mrs. Frater added.