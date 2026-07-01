Outstanding Contributors to Tourism Industry Recognised

Outstanding contributors to Jamaica’s tourism industry were recognised at the Jamaica Hotel and Tourist Association (JHTA) 65th Annual Awards Luncheon, held at Sandals Dunn’s River in Ocho Rios, St. Ann, on Saturday, June 27.

The event celebrated individuals and organisations whose leadership, innovation and commitment have helped to strengthen Jamaica’s tourism product.

Among the top honours presented was the Lifetime Achievement Award, which was bestowed on former Chairman of the Tourism Enhancement Fund (TEF), Dr. the Hon. Godfrey Dyer, in recognition of his visionary leadership and decades of service to the tourism industry.

Widely regarded as one of the architects of modern Jamaican tourism, Dr. Dyer is credited with helping to shape national tourism policy, strengthen sector institutions and mentor generations of tourism professionals.

Expressing gratitude for the recognition, Dr. Dyer said he was humbled by the honour.

“I didn’t expect something like this. I never knew something like this could happen, but because of all of you, I am here being honoured the way I am being honoured. Thank you all,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Jamaica Public Service (JPS) received the President’s Award for Resilience in recognition of its efforts to restore electricity across the island following Hurricane Melissa.

Accepting the award on behalf of the company, President and Chief Executive Officer of JPS, Hugh Grant, highlighted the collaboration between the utility company and tourism stakeholders during the recovery effort.

“At one point, there were no hotels to house those line workers, hundreds from overseas, and I made a call to [Minister of Tourism] Hon. Edmund Bartlett,” Mr. Grant recalled, sharing that collaboration through the Tourism industry significantly contributed to the progress made in electricity restoration.

He noted that the experience demonstrated the importance of partnership in overcoming national challenges.

“None of us could stand alone to overcome the challenges. I want to encourage us to unlock all the opportunities to do that on a blue-sky day, so that it can serve the nation well, your employees well, and all well for the greater good of Jamaica,” he said.

Other major awards recipients included Chief Executive Officer and Founder of S Hotels Jamaica, Christopher Issa, who was named Hotelier of the Year, and Jamaican footballer, Khadija

“Bunny” Shaw, who received the Abe Issa Award for Excellence.

Third Vice-President of the JHTA, Vana Taylor, was also recognised with the Godfrey Dyer Award for Excellence.

Additional awards were presented to individuals and organisations for their contribution to the continued growth and development of Jamaica’s tourism sector.