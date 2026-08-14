Outgoing Wards of the State Encouraged to Apply for Scholarships

Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Child Protection and Family Services Agency (CPFSA), Laurette Adams-Thomas, is encouraging outgoing wards of the State to apply for scholarships and other opportunities, given that they will soon approach life as adults.

During her address at the CPFSA’s Transitional Living Programme (TLP) Higher Education Day for Youth in State Care and Expo, held inside the Douglas Orane Auditorium, Wolmer’s Boys’ School in Kingston on August 13, she reminded them that they are not simply preparing for their next academic programme or their next job, but they are preparing for life.

“To our young people in State care, I want to speak directly to you… . I encourage you to make the most of this opportunity. Walk around. Ask questions. Listen carefully. Do not be afraid to approach an exhibitor and say, ‘Tell me more.’ Find out what programmes are available, what qualifications you need, what scholarships you can access, what careers are emerging and what steps you need to take to get where you want to go,” Mrs. Adams-Thomas said.

“And as you do that, I want you to think beyond today. Think about the person you want to become. Think about the kind of work you would like to do. Think about the problems you would like to solve, the people you would like to help and the contribution you would like to make to Jamaica. Perhaps you already know exactly what you want to become. Perhaps you are still figuring it out. Both are perfectly fine. What matters is that you remain open to learning, open to opportunity and willing to discover what is possible for you,” she added.

The CEO encouraged them to not allow their circumstances, their past or the fact that they are in State care, to define the limits of their future.

“Your starting point does not determine your destination… . To our young people, I leave you with this: Be curious, be courageous [and] be intentional about your future.

There is so much ahead of you. Take advantage of every opportunity to learn, grow and prepare. You are Ready Fi Life! Now, let us help you discover what that life can be,” she said.

She noted that the Transitional Living Programme exists because preparing for adulthood requires more than simply leaving the care system.

It requires preparation, guidance, skills, education, mentorship and opportunities. It is about helping wards of the State to become confident, capable and independent young adults who can make informed decisions about their lives.

The CEO told the wards that as they moved through the Expo, she wanted them to see every conversation as a possible doorway.

“Take the information, ask the questions, make the connections, and then take action,” she encouraged.

The TLP Higher Education Day for Youth in State Care and Expo, held under the theme ‘Ready fi Life’, was designed to empower young adults transitioning into or currently enrolled in tertiary and vocational education by connecting them with practical information, institutional support, career pathways and resources to strengthen their transition to independent adulthood.

The Expo brought education, employability, financial literacy and life preparation into one space.

Participants had direct access to tertiary and vocational institutions, scholarship information, recruiters and public-sector partners, allowing them to explore opportunities, ask questions and establish connections that can support their next steps.

Approximately, 300 youth in State care attended and benefited from exhibitors from the University of Technology, Jamaica (UTech); Caribbean Maritime University; Jamaica Defence Force; The Mico University College; HEART/NSTA Trust Vocational Training Development Institute; National Insurance Scheme; the Bureau of Gender Affairs and others.

The main sponsor of the event was Supreme Ventures Foundation.