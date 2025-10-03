Ornamental and Fruit Trees Planted in Portmore for National Tree Planting Day

Two hundred ornamental and fruit trees have been planted along a section of the I-95 Corridor of Municipal Boulevard in Portmore, St. Catherine, in observance of National Tree Planting Day.

The ceremony and tree-planting initiative was hosted by the Forestry Department on Friday (October 3), under the theme ‘Cultivating Growth… A Tree Planting we a Promote’.

Volunteer groups and Portmore residents joined with the Department to plant yellow and pink poui trees and fruit trees, including mangoes, breadfruit, ackee and soursop to beautify the area, while providing much-needed shade and cooling, to benefit the nearby communities.

A message from the Chief Executive Officer and Conservator of Forests at the Forestry Department, Ainsley Henry, read by Public Education Officer, Daniel Dunkley, made a national call for residents, communities, schools, churches and other stakeholders to take advantage of National Tree Planting Day, as there are far-reaching benefits to the environment and the nation’s future in planting a tree.

“Today, with approximately 48 per cent of our island still forested, it is our collective responsibility to ensure that this vital resource is preserved and expanded. Trees protect our watersheds, improve air quality, provide shade, support biodiversity, and contribute to our nation’s resilience against climate change,” Mr. Henry said.

Councillor for the Bridgeport Division, Kenord Grant, highlighted the need for the tree-planting initiative in Portmore, as the municipality is currently undergoing commercial and residential development.

Mr. Grant pointed out that the municipality lost some of its trees during these instances of growth, but maintained that “as we take, we should give back”.

“Now, you hear the name Sunshine City and it sounds as if we’re thirsty for tree cover. And we are. But please appreciate that there’s a lot happening in Portmore and recognise the fact that there’s a lot of built environment, simply because all the developers are trying to take advantage of the commerce potential that exists here. Now, what is critical is what we regard as sustainable development,” Mr. Grant said.

He thanked the Forestry Department for their efforts in protecting the environmental future of Portmore.

National Tree Planting Day was first recognised in 2003, when 7,000 seedlings were planted. Since then, more than 15,000 seedlings have been distributed islandwide through the Forestry Department to transform landscape and the lives of citizens across Jamaica.

To celebrate this year, the Forestry Department is carrying out 14 tree-planting day projects, with at least one being implemented in each parish.

The Department stated that for 2025 the focus for National Tree Planting Day is on urban and peri-urban areas where trees are most needed, though projects will be carried out in Salt Marsh, Trelawny and reforestation efforts will be done in Gourie Forest Management Area in Manchester.

It added that in the lead-up to National Tree Planting Day, free tree seedlings were provided to the public from September 22, and this will continue until October 10.

To facilitate this, the Forestry Department nurseries will be open on Saturday (October 4) from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.