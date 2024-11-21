Oracabessa Bay Fish Sanctuary Could Get Additional UNDP Funding

General Manager of the Oracabessa Bay Fish Sanctuary in St. Mary, Inilek Wilmot, says the facility has a new proposal being reviewed for additional funding from the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP).

He said this will enable expansion of the work being done in Oracabessa to other communities.

Mr. Wilmot provided details to JIS News during a visit and tour by His Royal Highness, Crown Prince Haakon of Norway, on Tuesday (November 19).

“We’re looking at working with communities in Trelawny and Montego Bay, as well as we’re looking to support fishers in diversifying their livelihood. We’re also trying to train fishermen in agriculture [to] diversify their income streams,” he said.

The Prince, who is also a UNDP Goodwill Ambassador, was on a three-day visit to Jamaica.

The sanctuary had benefitted from three grants from the UNDP’s Global Environmental Facility Small Grants Programme, totalling US$250,000.

It was established in 2010 to protect Oracabessa’s marine ecosystem, with a mission to increase biodiversity in Oracabessa Bay and improve livelihoods in the local community.

The General Manager told JIS News that Prince Haakon’s visit brings recognition to the facility and the fishing community it supports.

“It’s great, because when you work with small scale communities, you’re implementing projects that are very focused on the community. When we get recognition outside of the community, especially when it comes from certain notary persons who are very much recognised by the world, to turn their eyes on the community and highlight the work that we do… it’s very important,” Mr. Wilmot said.

Through the UNDP’s support, the sanctuary has restored fish stock, sea turtle habitats, fishers’ livelihoods and coral reefs.

Mr. Wilmot noted that there has also been a massive increase in fish bio mass in the area.

Tuesday’s tour began with a presentation by Mr. Wilmot and others, in front of an audience of the Prince and his delegation.

Prince Haakon actively participated in the conversations with the presenters, and asked questions as they went along.

“I was surprised at how knowledgeable he was about the marine environment. From some of his questions, I could tell that he definitely has a genuine interest,” Mr. Wilmot said.

Following the presentations, the parties toured the Sanctuary via boat, giving Prince Haakon a hands-on experience of the facility.