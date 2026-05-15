Opposition Lawmaker Proposes National MSME Growth and Export Plan

Opposition Spokesman on Trade, Industry and Global Logistics, Anthony Hylton, has proposed the establishment of a national micro, small and medium-size enterprise (MSME) growth and export programme to support businesses and advance Jamaica’s overall growth strategy.

He made the proposal while contributing to the 2026/27 Sectoral Debate in the House of Representatives recently.

“In successful economies, MSME growth is supported by integrated ecosystems in which financing, logistics, digital platforms, technical support and market access work together cohesively.

“That is why we support the creation of a national MSME growth and export programme, capable of delivering low-interest production-linked financing, shared manufacturing and agro-processing facilities, and embedded support for packaging, standards certification, digital commerce and export readiness,” he said.

Mr. Hylton also suggested that national infrastructure should be repurposed to better support entrepreneurship and production.

“One powerful example is the transformation of the Postal Corporation of Jamaica into a National SME Incubator and E-Commerce Platform. Our post offices should no longer exist merely as traditional mail facilities. They can become digital business hubs, export gateways, fulfilment centres, and logistical support systems serving entrepreneurs in every parish across Jamaica,” he said.

The Opposition lawmaker added, “We must [also] move decisively to develop logistics parks linked to ports, highways, airports, and industrial zones that can attract manufacturing.

“Every logistics investment must create opportunities for Jamaican suppliers, truckers, technicians, contractors, and workers,” he further emphasised.

Meanwhile, Mr. Hylton said the creation of a Community Enterprise Link Programme would ensure that major industrial and logistics developments generate opportunities for surrounding communities through local sourcing, supplier development, access to procurement, mentorship, and community investment.