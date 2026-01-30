Operations Temporarily Relocated at Ramble, Darliston and Anchovy Post Offices

Jamaica Post is advising customers of the temporary relocation of operations at the Ramble, Darliston and Anchovy Post Offices, following damage sustained during the passage of Hurricane Melissa.

Senior Director, Corporate Services at Jamaica Post, Carol Saunders Hammond, told JIS News that except for the Anchovy Post Office, whose services have already been relocated to the Reading Post Office in Montego Bay, the temporary measures will take effect on February 2.

She explained that the adjustments are necessary to ensure the safety of staff and customers, while maintaining continuity of postal services and apologised for any inconvenience caused.

In Westmoreland, operations of the Ramble Post Office will be temporarily relocated to the Mount Peto Post Office. Meanwhile, operations of the Darliston Post Office will be relocated to the Savanna-la-Mar Post Office. Customers of the Bethel Town Post Office, who normally access services at the Darliston Post Office, will also be served at the Savanna-la-Mar location.

Mrs. Saunders Hammond further explained that although the roof of the Darliston Post Office had previously been repaired by the Ministry of National Security and Peace, which occupies a section of the building, the structure was again compromised during the hurricane.

She added that customers of the Montpelier Post Office, who normally conduct business at the Anchovy Post Office, will also be accommodated at the Reading Post Office.

All affected post offices will operate Mondays to Fridays, from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Mrs. Saunders Hammond said additional updates will be provided as necessary and thanked customers for their understanding.

Customers seeking information on other postal locations, products and services may visit www.jamaicapost.gov.jm or email info@jamaicapost.gov.jm.