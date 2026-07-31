Operating Procedures for TCN Agreement Not Yet Settled – Minister

Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, Senator the Hon. Kamina Johnson Smith, has advised that the operating procedures for the Third Country Nationals (TCN) agreement between Jamaica and the United States are not yet settled.

Speaking at a post-Cabinet press conference at Jamaica House on July 29, the Minister also emphasised that the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) does not contemplate 10,000 migrants arriving in Jamaica.

“The arrangement’s proposal is for up to 25 persons per fortnight, and it is not committed that every fortnight people will come. Secondly, there are no criminals that are coming under this arrangement. Thirdly, the individuals that are coming are coming to transit. They are not coming to stay,” she informed.

Senator Johnson Smith outlined that the International Organisation for Migration (IOM) will be responsible for the migrants’ temporary accommodation, food, healthcare and other necessities, including arrangements to return them to their home countries or such other arrangements.

She clarified that the IOM will be funded by the US Government to take on this role, not the Government of Jamaica.

“Furthermore, the IOM will be responsible for their transit, and as a safeguard that we have specifically negotiated, if more than 10 people apply to stay, whether as refugees or any other humanitarian regime, the agreement itself, MOU, will be suspended,” Senator Johnson Smith informed.

On the matter of three Jamaican nationals who were transferred from the United States to the Kingdom of Eswatini under a TCN arrangement between that country and the US, the Minister said all three individuals have advised that they do not wish to return to Jamaica.

“We had also sought a formal response from the United States government on the circumstances around which it was determined that they should go to Eswatini, but we have not received a formal response,” she disclosed.

Meanwhile, Senator Johnson Smith noted that the matter of TCN arrangements was recently discussed by the Heads of Government of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM).

“Jamaica joined the region in making clear that… every effort would be made to ensure that TCN arrangements do not disrupt the security of countries in the region or divert resources and services from citizens of respective countries,” she stated.

In reference to the CARICOM statement on TCNs published on July 9, the Minister noted that it clarified that MOUs are intended to provide for the transit of individuals without criminal antecedents to their home countries rather than settlement in member states.

She emphasised that the Government of Jamaica is committed to safe, orderly, and regular migration and to the dignity of migrants.

According to the CARICOM statement, 30 countries globally have already signed TCN MOUs.