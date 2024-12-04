Online Services Maintenance for TAJ Systems

Tax Administration Jamaica (TAJ) will be conducting maintenance activities to a section of its online platform beginning 7:00 p.m. Friday, December 6, 2024 to 7:00 a.m. Monday, December 9, 2024.

The public is being advised that several of the Tax Authority’s online service features will be suspended while the scheduled routine maintenance work is undertaken.

This is being done to improve the business experience via the Authority’s digital platform.

Taxpayers who conduct business using the Revenue Administration Information System (RAIS) will NOT be able to conduct their usual online transactions during the period of the scheduled system downtime.

These services include filing, business related tax payments, system queries, TRN and TCC services.

However, persons are encouraged to conduct their RAIS related transactions ahead of the scheduled system downtime, whether online or by visiting a Tax Office.

Clients will still be able to conduct select transactions on our website as well as our mobile application which is downloadable from the Google Play Store during the maintenance activity.

These transactions includes:

 Property Tax Payments and Queries

 Traffic Ticket payments

 Fitness Fee payments.

Due to the nature and scope of the maintenance activity to be carried out, persons are advised that the Portmore Tax Office will not open for business on Saturday, December 7, 2024 to facilitate the maintenance exercise.

The office will reopen for usual business on Monday, December 9, 2024, at 8:30 a.m.

For further information call the Tax Administration Customer Care Centre at 888-TAXHELP (888-829-4357) or visit the website www.jamaicatax.gov.jm.