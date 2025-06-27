Online Filing of Objections to Notices of Assessments Becomes Mandatory July

Tax Administration Jamaica (TAJ) is advising taxpayers that the process for filing Objections to Notices of Assessments must be done online effective Tuesday July 1, 2025. Following the effective date, taxpayers will be required to submit Objections using the eServices account on TAJ’s website at www.jamaicatax.gov.jm.

This new requirement forms part of the Tax Authority’s continued efforts to improve the ease of doing business and improve service delivery through greater use of technology. The mandatory online filing will allow faster processing, more effective communication and faster reaction time for both taxpayers and TAJ.

Persons who wish to object to a Notice of Assessment must do so within 30 days from the date the notice was served. The taxpayer bears the responsibility of proving that the assessment is incorrect or erroneous. An objection must state the specific grounds on which the objection is being made and supporting documentation or evidence to substantiate the claim must be made available on request. A signed letter of objection must be uploaded through the eServices account on TAJ’s website.

All tax types that make provision for an assessment of a taxpayer can be objected to. These tax types include, but not limited to:

 Corporate and Individual Income Tax

 General Consumption Tax

 Special Consumption Tax

 Assets Tax

Tax Administration Jamaica remains committed to modernizing tax administration and encourages all taxpayers to make use of the online platform to make it easier when conducting business.

For more information, contact TAJ’s Customer Care Centre at 888-TAX-HELP (888-829-4357) or visit www.jamaicatax.gov.jm.