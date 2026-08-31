Online Charity Registration and Renewal Services Begin Sept. 1

Come September 1, charitable organisations will be able to register and renew their status online through a new digital registration system being launched by the Department of Cooperatives and Friendly Societies (DCFS) on the Jamaica Single Window for Trade (JSWIFT) platform.

The initiative, which is being implemented by the Ministry of Industry, Investment and Commerce in partnership with the Jamaica Customs Agency (JCA), is expected to simplify access to services for charities in Jamaica and the diaspora, enabling them to complete applications and receive official documentation from anywhere in the world.

Portfolio Minister, Senator the Hon. Aubyn Hill, told JIS News that the transition to a fully digital platform is part of the Government’s broader push to modernise public services while strengthening oversight of charitable organisations.

He noted that the new system will significantly improve convenience for charities and community organisations, particularly those with members living overseas.

“On September 1, we’re going to launch all new applications fully online. Throughout the month, renewals can be done, and by the end of September, all the data that we have for existing charitable organisations, we expect to be fully online. You will be able to do everything online from your computer, and you will get your certificate on your computer. Now this is vital for us to do,” the Minister said.

The new platform will allow users to access information, submit required documents and complete applications electronically, reducing the need for in-person visits while ensuring compliance with regulatory requirements.

Minister Hill pointed out that although services are moving online, DCFS offices in Kingston, Montego Bay and Mandeville will continue to provide support during the transition period, ensuring that individuals who require assistance can still access services.

Beyond improving access and convenience for users, the initiative is also expected to strengthen regulatory oversight of the charitable sector.

“The digitisation initiative is especially important as Jamaica prepares for an upcoming review by the Financial Action Task Force (FATF), the international body that monitors compliance with global anti-money laundering and counter-terrorism financing standards,” Senator Hill stated.

He disclosed that Jamaica currently has approximately 1,475 registered charitable organisations, with 32 identified for enhanced supervision based on risk assessments. These entities account for just 2.16 per cent of the registered charitable sector.

Minister Hill emphasised that Jamaica must demonstrate that its systems for regulating charitable organisations are fully operational and effective.

He added that strengthening oversight of charities is critical to safeguarding Jamaica’s financial system and maintaining the country’s credibility within the international financial community.

The digital registration system is also expected to support the Government’s broader public-sector modernisation agenda by improving efficiency, reducing processing times and expanding access to services for Jamaicans both at home and abroad.